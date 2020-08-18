Kadeem Hardison Remembers Incident Where Roseanne Barr Threw A Telephone At A Producer

Kadeem Hardison wants to know why “Roseanne” got a reboot before “A Different World”.

The ’90s sitcom star appeared on SiriusXM’s “The Clay Cane Show” on Tuesday to talk about his new Netflix series “Teenage Bounty Hunters” and was asked about the possibility of rebooting his old “Cosby Show” spin-off.

“We’ve been trying to do that for about a decade. The owners of the show kind of aren’t interested,” he said. “So until they get interested, we can’t really move on it, but we’ve been asking them at least a decade, mainly because cast members would love to work again.”

Hardison called out the producers for rebooting “Roseanne” instead, citing an incident in which star Roseanne Barr allegedly threw a phone during a meeting.

“It’s like ‘Yo, I was here. I was on the lot when Roseanne threw a telephone at your head and stormed off the set and y’all had to shut down production,'” he said.

Asked to give more details, Hardison said, “Threw a telephone at their heads, and stormed off, told them to fix it — and broke out. Her dressing room was right above mine. No, it was above mine. And then, I let her talk me into taking the one below so she didn’t have to climb the stairs. She was sweet to me. We always had a good time.”

He added, “She wasn’t throwing no phones at me, but if you was in charge of her thing and she ain’t like so she would pick up a phone and fire it at you. And not a little iPhone, the phone out of the wall with all the buttons and all the inner columns and all..one of them big joints. I’m sorry. That’s not even… I’m going to get a tweet from Roseanne saying ‘Shut the f**k up!'”

On the subject of Barr’s racist comments about Valeri Jarrett, which led to her firing in 2018.

“I knew it was coming! I knew it was coming,” he said, adding, “Nothing about anything she would do would shock me, which is all good.”