San Francisco 49ers Chief Speaks Out On The Impact The Black Lives Matter Movement Has Had On NFL

San Francisco 49ers chief administrative officer is speaking out on how the present racial reckoning in the United States has impacted the NFL.

“We were certainly one of the stadiums who has been flying a Black Lives Matter flag, but this is about so much more than that,” Hannah Gordon told ET Canada. “The lucky thing for us is that this has been something that has been important to our ownership family and our entire organization for 40 plus years since [former head coach] Bill Walsh first formed a relationship with [civil rights activist] Dr. Harry Edwards in the early 1980s.”

Gordon explained how the Black Lives Matter Movement has helped the 49ers put an even heavier emphasis on diversity.

“In order to really focus on how we can become a more inclusive organization, they formed the diversity coaching fellowship that is in place today,” Gordon said. “We’re also hiring right now for director of diversity, equity and inclusion because I think we know that as much progress as we might be making, we need to make more, and we know there’s a lot of people that we can learn from.”

One of which is Colin Kaepernick, a former quarterback who played for the 49ers during the 2011-2016 seasons. Since then, Kaepernick became a driving force in the Black Lives Matter movement when he took a knee during the national anthem at the start of the 49ers third preseason game in order to protest racial inequality and police brutality in the United States.

“I think the 2016 to now movement in terms of social activism in athletics has really been driven by Colin [Kaepernick], certainly not without giving credit to the women in the WNBA and other who have been speaking out since 2014 in a variety of different ways, but we were really proud to be a place that supported freedom of speech and that has been a part of this really excellent movement,” Gordon told ET Canada.

“It’s really exciting to see it continue. We play an important role in society in sports by addressing all of the challenges that face us,” she added.

While it’s not her place to discuss what the NFL’s responsibilities are in apologizing to Kaepernick for allegedly blackballing his talent from the league, Gordon says she’s focused on furthering the legacy of social activism in sports and furthering the movement that he once started.

“I think voting is one of the big focuses for this year,” Gordon said. “We did a voting registration drive with our players two years ago, and did one again this year, as well as trying to encourage the general public to vote because if you watch some of the series that our players put together, they talk about some of them being first time voters and really studying for the first time those county, local and state elections, which I think people have become really interested in throughout the last six months.”

Gordon is now continuing her duty to empower and inspire both women and sports fanatics off the field in her newest self-help book titled SZN Of Change.

“I started to write the book because there were so many young women and men who asked for advice and I realized I couldn’t possibly give 15 minutes to every single person who was asking,” Gordon said. “I wanted to give people more than 15 minutes, something that they could take with them to really implement in their own lives and something that will serve to them as a tool so they can have that wisdom for themselves to one day achieve their dreams.”

“The book is divided into eight parts very intentionally,” Gordon continued. “The most important thing to start with is film study. It’s about scouting yourself and really knowing and understanding yourself, and that itself will lead to confidence. The second is vision because I think we have more confidence when we have a clear vision of where we want to go. And then once we have a vision, we need a game plan, and then a team. So the fourth week is all about your team and who you’re bringing around you. The fifth week is about how you’re intaking information AKA your clips as they say, because you’re going to get feedback, and then in game adjustments because the reality is that things never go the way we want them to go. 2020 is a perfect example of that. And then recovery because we need support around us to keep our confidence. And then lastly, practice because it’s about implementing for the long term.”

You can order your copy of Gordon’s book, SZN Of Change, when it goes up for pre-sale on August 25.