Susan Sarandon, Kate Winslet Lead Ensemble Family Drama ‘Blackbird’

The first trailer for the family drama “Blackbird” has landed online.

With Susan Sarandon and Kate Winslet leading an impressive cast that includes Sam Neill, Mia Wasikowska, Rainn Wilson and Lindsay Duncan, “Blackbird” takes an intimate look at one family’s struggle with their matriarch’s decision to end her life.

A remake of the 2014 Danish film “Silent Heart”, Sarandon stars as Lily, a terminally ill woman who has set a date to end her life before her health deteriorates further with ALS.

Bringing her family together for one final weekend, emotions run rampant as the extended clan deal with her impending death and unresolved issues as they embrace both the comedy and tragedy of the situation.

“Blackbird” premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year and will arrive on VOD and in select theatres on Sept. 18. Watch the trailer above.