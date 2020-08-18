Britney Spears Seeks To Legally Remove Father Jamie Spears As Sole Conservator

Britney Spears no longer wants her father, Jamie Spears, to have such a tight grip on her career.

In new court documents obtained by ET Canada, Spears seeks to have Jamie removed as the sole conservator over her estate.

Spears, 38, “strongly prefers” to keep Jodi Montgomery in charge. Montgomery was assigned as the temporary conservator over Spears’ person since last fall.

If the singer is successful, Montgomery will become the permanent conservator.

Spears also no longer wants her father to exclusively manage her business and estate. She instead seeks a “qualified corporate fiduciary” to fill the role. It is unclear if Spears wants Jamie to remain in any co-conservator role.

Jamie’s grip on Spears’ business has been a major talking point for much of the year. #FreeBritney fans have been eager to protect Spears from her father’s alleged missteps as conservator.