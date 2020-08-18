Sally Hawkins And David Thewlis Are An Unlikely Couple In New Trailer For Offbeat Rom-Com ‘Eternal Beauty’

The road to love is rarely easy, and that’s definitely the case in “Eternal Beauty”, an offbeat new romantic comedy from actor-turned-director Craig Roberts.

In a new trailer for the film, Sally Hawkins stars as Jane, a schizophrenic woman who still hasn’t gotten over being left waiting at the altar 20 years earlier, driving her into a lifetime of depression.

Her life changes when she meets Mike (David Thewlis, “Fargo”), a failed musician with some problems of his own.

As these two deeply damaged people get to know each other, will they manage to overcome their respective issues?

“When Jane (Sally Hawkins) is dumped at the altar she has a breakdown and spirals into a chaotic world, where love (both real and imagined) and family relationships collide with both touching and humorous consequences,” reads the film’s synopsis.

“Eternal Beauty” debuts on VOD on Oct. 2.