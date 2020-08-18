Pregnant Gigi Hadid Shares Glowing Selfie As Due Date Approaches

Gigi Hadid is glowing as she enters her final few weeks of pregnancy.

The model, 25, who is expecting her first child with longtime love Zayn Malik, shared a rare selfie on Tuesday sporting darker locks.

While Hadid didn’t show her growing baby bump, the stunner did pose in a tank top under an oversized blue and white striped button-down. Hadid’s hair was pulled into a tight ponytail and she kept her makeup look minimal.

The snap comes just weeks until Hadid is supposed to give birth in September.

Just weeks ago, Hadid gave fans their first glimpse of her baby bump, showing it off during an Instagram live.

“Obviously I think a lot of people are confused why I’m not sharing more but like, I’m pregnant through a pandemic, like obviously my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world,” she said during her livestream. “That’s a reason that I felt that it’s not really something that I need to share apart from with my family and friends. Obviously a lot of people have lost lives due to coronavirus that was in the beginning of quarantine and still happening. And then we moved obviously into the reemergence of the BLM [Black Lives Matter] movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that.”

She added, “I just like taking my time with sharing my pregnancy and you guys will see it when you see it… I’m getting cute stuff.”