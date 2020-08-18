New Trailer Goes Behind The Scenes Of ‘Mulan’ Ahead Of Disney+ Release

“Mulan” is going behind-the-scenes ahead of its Disney+ release.

In a new trailer for the flick, director Niki Caro gushes about Donnie Yen, who plays Commander Tung in the flick, and his martial arts skills.

Yen has previously showed off his moves in the “Ip Man” films and “Rogue One”.

“The way he moves a sword, it moves so fast, I had to shoot the sequence again in slow motion just to see what he was doing,” Caro said in the clip. “He is astonishing.”

And Caro feels the same way about Liu Yifei, who plays the title role.

“Nobody else could’ve played the role of Mulan,” Caro added. “Every moment Yifei was on set, she raised the bar. And she inspired all of us.”

“Mulan” premieres on Disney+ on Sept. 4, for a one-time fee of $29.99 for Disney+ subscribers.