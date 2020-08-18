Anderson Cooper Blasts MyPillow CEO For ‘Snake Oil’ Coronavirus Cure In Contentious Interview: ‘How Do You Sleep At Night?’

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell isn’t just an infomercial pitchman, he’s also one of U.S. President Donald Trump’s staunchest and most vocal supporters.

And now, he’s positioning himself as the saviour of the COVID-19 crisis, attending in a White House meeting last month to promote oleandrin, an extract from the oleander plant, as a “cure” for the virus — despite having no medical experience whatsoever, nor offering any scientific evidence that this stuff is in any way effective in treating/curing the novel coronarivus.

Meanwhile, Lindell sits on the board of Phoenix Biotechnology, the company that manufactures oleandrin, and stands to profit from sales of the extract.

In a contentious interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Lindell claims that a “test” of 1,000 people proves the effectiveness of oleandrin, but when pressed by Cooper admitted, “I don’t have the test.”

“Sir, just for our viewers, you have no medical background. You’re not a scientist. A guy called you in April, said he had this product. You are now on the board and going to make money from the sale of this product,” Cooper told him. “And you stand to make money from it. How do you sleep at night?”

Lindell replied by insisting that “this works and I’m standing by what I believe in,” claiming to have “saved their lives” by giving it to friends and family

“I do what Jesus has me do,” Lindell told Cooper.

“You think Jesus wants you out here promoting remedies that … [have] never been tested?” Cooper asked incredulously, leading Lindell to claim that “the media is trying to take away this amazing cure that works for everyone.”

Cooper was not buying Lindell’s dubious sales pitch. “You really are a snake oil salesman,” Cooper told the infomercial pitchman. “I mean, you could be in the Old West standing on a box telling people to drink your amazing elixir that there’s no proof [of].”

Cooper ended the interview with telling Lindell, “I just think it’s shameful what you’re doing…”

The interview can be viewed in its entirety in the videos above and below.