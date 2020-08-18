Niall Horan Updates Fans After Snapping All Ligaments In His Left Foot

Niall Horan is on the mend after sustaining a painful foot injury.

The One Direction alum, 26, shared the news during an Instagram Live, telling fans he snapped all the ligaments in his left foot during a drinking escapade in Ireland.

“I was about six pints deep,” Horan explained. “I was chasing my cousin, missed the curb and went over my ankle. I snapped all the ligaments on the outside of my foot. I’ve got such ugly feet or I’d show the world how bruised it is.”

Photo: Instagram/Niall Horan

Horan later shared a look at his new ankle boot.

“I was running drunk and in these new streets, you can drive down them and they’re also sometimes pedestrianized, they look like they’re made to be pedestrianized,” he continued.

“They are not like a real tarmacked street, so the curb looks the same as the actual drivable road and there was a little curb.”

This isn’t the first injury Horan has endured. As many Directioners know, Horan went in for surgery on his knee in 2014.