‘Dancing With The Stars’ Reveals Pro Dancers, Premiere Date For Season 29

A new season of “Dancing With the Stars” is heading our way, and fans now know when the 29th season will begin, and which pro dancers will be participating.

On Tuesday’s edition of “Good Morning America”, hosts Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts revealed the professional dancers who’ll be paired with the still-to-be-announced celebs in the new season.

Now only will the season see the return of fan favourites Sharna Burgess and Keo Motsepe, there will also be two new additions: ballroom pros Britt Stewart and Daniella Karagach. Viewers will find out which dancer is paired with which star in the season premiere.

This season’s professional dancers (in alphabetical order) will be:

• Brandon Armstrong

• Alan Bersten

• Sharna Burgess

• Cheryl Burke

• Val Chmerkovskiy

• Sasha Farber

• Jenna Johnson

• Daniella Karagach

• Keo Motsepe

• Peta Murgatroyd

• Pasha Pashkov

• Gleb Savchenko

• Emma Slater

• Britt Stewart

The biggest on-air shakeup was the recent announcement of new “DWTS” host Tyra Banks, replacing longtime hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

Earlier this month, Banks appeared on “GMA” to tease the upcoming season.

“Okay, let’s just keep this real. It is going to be so next level,” Banks said. “We’re doing all this crazy stuff, taking it into the next level, but still keeping the stuff that we know America loves. But you need to get ready because it’s going to be different.”

Those differences will clearly be related to how the show plans to address the COVID-19 pandemic, and while ABC has been keeping coy about what fans can expect, the network has promised an “unprecedented” season that offers “a fresh take on the competition… while maintaining the heart and soul of the beloved series.”

The new season of “Dancing With the Stars” premieres on Monday, Sept. 14.