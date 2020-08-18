Jennifer Aniston Says ‘Cathartic’ Role On ‘The Morning Show’ Was Like ’20 Years Of Therapy Wrapped Into 10 Episodes’

Jennifer Aniston has been winning rave reviews (and her second Screen Actors Guild Award) for her portrayal of TV host Alex Levy in Apple TV+ dramedy “The Morning Show”.

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Aniston admitted that playing a nationally famous celebrity who finds herself under constant scrutiny proved to be more than a little familiar.

“That show was 20 years of therapy wrapped into 10 episodes,” said Aniston, 51. “There were times when I would read a scene and feel like a whole manhole cover was taken off my back.”

Elaborating, Aniston described how playing Alex hit close to home.

“Cathartic, yes, and also interesting for me to look at how I always have tried to normalize being fine and ‘everything’s great, you know, this is all normal,’ and then there are moments when you have your private breakdown or your ‘Calgon, take me away’ moments,” Aniston added, referencing series of famous 1970s TV commercials for bath powder.

“To actually look at it from an actor brain observing it and acknowledging it, I had to look at it as opposed to pretending it doesn’t exist,” she explained.

One scene in “The Morning Show” features Aniston’s character on the verge of an emotional breakdown when she stops herself from sobbing so as not to ruin the makeup that had just been painstakingly applied to her face, and she didn’t have to dig too deep to relate.

“There have been moments — not to that level of hysteria — but moments of ‘I don’t want to f**king go here,’ ‘I don’t want to walk out onto the carpet,’ ‘I don’t want to be seen,’ ‘I don’t want to be looked at and everyone’s going to be talking about me and judging me’ … that’s real,” Aniston admitted.

“I just loved being able to walk into it and lean into it and not be ashamed of it, but actually just … it was like … Ooooooooooh,” she said, making a sound described as ”sublime satisfaction.”

While the second season of “The Morning Show” is currently on hold due to the pandemic, Aniston may pick up another statue for her mantel next month, given that she’s one of the nominees for this year’s Emmy Award in the Lead Actress in a Drama category.