‘America’s Got Talent’: 14-Year-Old Singer Kelvin Dukes Dazzles With Enthusiastic Cover Of ‘Valerie’

Kelvin Dukes may only be 14 years old, but the young singer showed viewers of “America’s Got Talent” that he can perform with professional polish that belies his age.

For his latest “AGT” performance, Dukes delivers an energetic cover of the Mark Ronson-Amy Winehouse hit “Valerie”, showing up some impressive dance moves in the process.

When he came to the song’s conclusion, Dukes was met with rousing applause from the virtual audience, while the judges watched him onscreen.

Meanwhile, Simon Cowell is still recovering from surgery after breaking his back while testing out a new electric bike just over a week ago.

After Kelly Clarkson filled his seat at the judging table last week, this week will see “Saturday Night Live” star Kenan Thompson sitting in. Thompson will be returning on Wednesday as “AGT” serves up a second episode.