Country Singer Kameron Ross Puts A Nashville Spin On Lady Gaga’s ‘Million Reasons’ For ‘AGT’ Performance

When country singer Kameron Ross first auditioned for “America’s Got Talent”, judge Simon Cowell halted him mid-song and asked him to continue a cappella — with his voice commanding Cowell’s attention and resulting in going through to the next round.

Making his return for the quarterfinals, Ross served up a unique cover of Lady Gaga’s “Million Reasons” that put a Nashville spin on her pop hit.

When Ross completed the song, the judges weighed in with their critiques.

“I loved you from the first time I saw you. I think you’re so handsome. When you perform I think it shows how much this means to you and your story’s amazing. I am gonna have to say that I did love your first performance [better], but I think America is going to love you,” said Sofia Vergara.

She was followed by guest judge Kenan Thompson, with the veteran “SNL” performer filling in for Simon Cowell as he recovers from surgery after breaking his back.

“Yeah, I agree. I was very moved by your story and it looks like when you’re up on stage you’re really free to perform and be yourself,” he added. “You look very comfortable and happy there. I feel like maybe you could add a cowboy hat or something… but overall I thought it was pretty okay.”

Howie Mandel was the next to chime in. “I love, Kenan, that what was missing for you was a hat,” he quipped. “I don’t disagree with Sofia as far as the song choice wasn’t my favourite. I do like you and in this time and the way we are living right now in this world, everybody’s gotta be accepted. You’re such a strong pillar of acceptance and I think America is gonna love you. I didn’t love that song.”

Heidi Klum offered a similar assessment. “I really wanted it to be good because I really like you and like everyone said already too, I loved what you did before,” she said. “This was not my most favourite rendition of this song. I don’t know, maybe you were extra nervous today? I don’t know what it was, but it was not my favourite.”

The quarterfinals will continue in a special bonus episode of “America’s Got Talent” on Wednesday.