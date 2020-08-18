Bonavega Unleashes Glam-Rock Cover Of The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ For ‘AGT’ Quarterfinals

By Brent Furdyk.

Bonavega returned to “America’s Got Talent” for Tuesday’s quarterfinals, and had something special in store.

Backed by intricate lighting effects, the flamboyant glam-rocker sported a bright yellow pompadour mullet and white track suit while performing a mashup of The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” and his original song “Hot Over You”.

The clothing was a bait-and-switch, however, with Bonavega peeling off the jacket and pants and to reveal a pink leotard hidden beneath.

Suddenly, an electric guitar lowered from the ceiling, with Bonavega strapping it on and unleashing a fiery solo while lightning bolts zapped in the background.

When it was all over, the judges were divided, although guest judge Kenan Thompson — filling in for Simon Cowell as he recovers from surgery after breaking his back — admitted Bonavega put it all out there by “walking the fine line of crazy.”

Viewers will find out Bonavega’s fate in a special bonus episode of “America’s Got Talent” on Wednesday as the quarterfinals continue.

