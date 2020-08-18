‘America’s Got Talent’ Judges Give Daneliya Tuleshova A Standing Ovation For Performance Of Harry Styles’ ‘Sign Of The Times’

Originally from Kazakhstan, 14-year-old singer Daneliya Tuleshova made a return to the “America’s Got Talent” stage on Tuesday.

For her song selection, Tuleshova made an interesting choice: Harry Styles’ “Sign of the Times”, which lent itself quite nicely to her deep voice.

The performance was a triumph, with all four judges leaping to their feet at its conclusion, offering effusive praise for the talented young singer.

Howie Mandel described the performance as “beyond her years,” while Sofia Vergara said it was her favourite performance of the evening — and that the younger performers have been dominating the quarterfinals so far.

Meanwhile, guest judge Kenan Thompson — filling in for Simon Cowell as he recovers from surgery after breaking his back in an accident — marvelled at “such depth” in her singing.

After it was all over, Tuleshova took to Twitter to share her impressions of performing in front of “thousands of virtual audience on monitors.”