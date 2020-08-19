The “Tiger King” zoo is now closed to the public.

Current owner Jeff Lowe, former business partner of the infamous Joe Exotic, who is currently serving a 22-year sentence for his involvement in a murder-for-hire plot and animal abuse, announced the news on the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park Facebook page.

Lowe began the post, “The ‘Tiger King’ phenomenon has definitely changed our lives in many ways. It has brought us more attention than any human deserves, good and bad.

“It has, and probably will continue to make us a target of every nutjob and animal rights loon in the world, but we are prepared.”

His message stated that despite “five consecutive perfect inspections,” the USDA had now “folded to the pressures of PETA and continue to make false accusations against me.

“Suspiciously, less than 24 hours after I contacted the USDA to voluntarily forfeit my license, they notify me that they are suspending my license for 21 days for a litany of falsehoods.”

RELATED: Carole Baskin Speaks Out Following ‘Tiger King’, Launches Oculus Rift Tiger Education Game

His post included, “In the State of Oklahoma, exotic animal ownership is perfectly legal.

“Rest assured that all the animals will continue to have excellent care, and consequently will no longer be subject to USDA inspections or PETA spies.”

The post also confirmed the new park “will, at least for the foreseeable future, be a private film set for ‘Tiger King’ related television content for cable and streaming services.”

It was revealed earlier this year that a U.S. federal judge had granted docuseries subject Carole Baskin and her Big Cat Rescue organization control of Joe Exotic’s former zoo properties in Oklahoma, including the “Tiger King” zoo.

PETA’s Brittany Peet said, according to the BBC: “PETA looks forward to seeing every one of the long-suffering animals at the G.W. Zoo be transferred to an appropriate facility where it won’t take federal intervention for a sick cat to receive veterinary care.”