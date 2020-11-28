Dan Levy Donates $25K To Alberta University’s Indigenous Studies Program After Helping Reach Fundraising Goal

By Corey Atad.

Dan Levy. Photo: Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Dan Levy. Photo: Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Dan Levy is making good on a generous promise after enrolling in an online course at the University of Alberta to learn about the Indigenous peoples of Canada.

Back in August, the “Schitt’s Creek” star announced in a video on Twitter that he had enrolled in a free online course at the University of Alberta called Indigenous Canada.

RELATED: Dan Levy Is ‘Feeling Kinda Panicky’ Eating Spicy Wings On ‘Hot Ones’

Levy encouraged his social media followers to enrol along with him, and urged them to make a donation to the program, promising he’ll match all donations up to $25,000 if the fundraising goal of that amount is met.

On Friday, Levy revealed he was getting out his chequebook after the university’s director of Indigenous Studies, Dr. Tracy Bear, revealed that goal had been reached.

Levy replied, sending out a “huge thank you to everyone who donated.”

Back in August, Levy invited followers to sign up for the course and learn alongside him, providing a link to the course page on the university website.

“From an Indigenous perspective, this course explores key issues facing Indigenous peoples today from a historical and critical perspective highlighting national and local Indigenous-settler relations,” the course description explains.

Explaining why he is taking the course, Levy said, “If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that we need to actively relearn history, history that wasn’t taught to us in school to better understand and contextualize our lives and to better support and be of service to each other.”

RELATED: Dan Levy Recalls Feeling ‘Soul-Crushed’ After Interviewing Celebs On The Red Carpet: ‘I’m Not Ryan Seacrest’

After 13 weeks, Levy completed the course and posted another video update.

“I am urging all of you to donate to the faculty,” Levy said after explaining that the Faculty of Native Studies at UofA is the only one in North America.

Levy’s call to take the course was supported on Twitter by a number of Indigenous fans, scholars and organizations.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP