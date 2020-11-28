Dan Levy Donates $25K To Alberta University’s Indigenous Studies Program After Helping Reach Fundraising Goal

Dan Levy is making good on a generous promise after enrolling in an online course at the University of Alberta to learn about the Indigenous peoples of Canada.

Back in August, the “Schitt’s Creek” star announced in a video on Twitter that he had enrolled in a free online course at the University of Alberta called Indigenous Canada.

Come learn with me? I’ve signed up for a (free) course through the University of Alberta called Indigenous Canada. 12 lessons that explore Indigenous histories and contemporary issues from an Indigenous perspective. This little video explains it all. Sign up via link in my bio! pic.twitter.com/LccboMO8X2 — dan levy (@danjlevy) August 18, 2020

Levy encouraged his social media followers to enrol along with him, and urged them to make a donation to the program, promising he’ll match all donations up to $25,000 if the fundraising goal of that amount is met.

On Friday, Levy revealed he was getting out his chequebook after the university’s director of Indigenous Studies, Dr. Tracy Bear, revealed that goal had been reached.

tansi! We want to update you on our campaign & let you know the astounding news that we've surpassed @danjlevy's matching campaign goal of $25,000! kinana’skomitin, we are so grateful. Watch the video from Dr. Bear, below, to find out more! https://t.co/Fkxm4E6pW5 — NativeStudies (@UANativeStudies) November 27, 2020

Remember when Dan Levy asked y'all to chip in and help support the @UAlberta Faculty of Native Studies? Remember when he said he'd match up to $25k?@Danjlevy will gladly be writing that $25k cheque now. #yeg #yyc https://t.co/f3tKvtU7HP — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) November 27, 2020

Levy replied, sending out a “huge thank you to everyone who donated.”

Absolutely incredible. A huge thank you to everyone who donated! Let’s keep it going! @UANativeStudies https://t.co/ZXaKQFCuB5 — dan levy (@danjlevy) November 27, 2020

Back in August, Levy invited followers to sign up for the course and learn alongside him, providing a link to the course page on the university website.

“From an Indigenous perspective, this course explores key issues facing Indigenous peoples today from a historical and critical perspective highlighting national and local Indigenous-settler relations,” the course description explains.

Explaining why he is taking the course, Levy said, “If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that we need to actively relearn history, history that wasn’t taught to us in school to better understand and contextualize our lives and to better support and be of service to each other.”

Thanks so much, Dan! We're so happy that you're taking this course and sharing your excitement for it with others. People can take this free online class with you by signing up for #UAlberta's Indigenous Canada MOOC at https://t.co/PHm3mfex3y. https://t.co/8k6dIF38o8 — University of Alberta (@UAlberta) August 18, 2020

After 13 weeks, Levy completed the course and posted another video update.

“I am urging all of you to donate to the faculty,” Levy said after explaining that the Faculty of Native Studies at UofA is the only one in North America.

I have spent the past 13 weeks taking the Indigenous Studies course through the faculty of @UANativeStudies at U of A. The weekly discussions we had were nothing short of transformational. Help me support the faculty by donating here: https://t.co/yCInZbwqeF pic.twitter.com/VXACgYfnW3 — dan levy (@danjlevy) November 15, 2020

Levy’s call to take the course was supported on Twitter by a number of Indigenous fans, scholars and organizations.

