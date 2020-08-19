Dan Levy Enrols In Indigenous Studies Course Online At University Of Alberta

By Corey Atad.

Dan Levy. Photo: Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Dan Levy. Photo: Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Dan Levy is learning about the Indigenous peoples of Canada.

This week, the “Schitt’s Creek” co-creator announced in a video on Twitter that he has enrolled in a free online course at the University of Alberta called Indigenous Canada.

RELATED: Dan Levy Is ‘Feeling Kinda Panicky’ Eating Spicy Wings On ‘Hot Ones’

Levy invited followers to sign up for the course and learn alongside him, providing a link to the course page on the university website.

“From an Indigenous perspective, this course explores key issues facing Indigenous peoples today from a historical and critical perspective highlighting national and local Indigenous-settler relations,” the course description explains.

Levy also said he will be hosting discussions and Q&A’s with the professors of the course, “so we can better understand and dive deeper into the curriculum. Because if you’re anything like me, I was not a good student and I need group support.”

Explaining why he is taking the course, Levy said, “If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that we need to actively relearn history, history that wasn’t taught to us in school to better understand and contextualize our lives and to better support and be of service to each other.”

The first discussion will happen this Sunday, August 23, at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.

RELATED: Dan Levy Recalls Feeling ‘Soul-Crushed’ After Interviewing Celebs On The Red Carpet: ‘I’m Not Ryan Seacrest’

Levy’s call to take the course was supported on Twitter by a number of Indigenous fans, scholars and organizations.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP