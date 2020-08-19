Dan Levy Enrols In Indigenous Studies Course Online At University Of Alberta

Dan Levy is learning about the Indigenous peoples of Canada.

This week, the “Schitt’s Creek” co-creator announced in a video on Twitter that he has enrolled in a free online course at the University of Alberta called Indigenous Canada.

Come learn with me? I’ve signed up for a (free) course through the University of Alberta called Indigenous Canada. 12 lessons that explore Indigenous histories and contemporary issues from an Indigenous perspective. This little video explains it all. Sign up via link in my bio! pic.twitter.com/LccboMO8X2 — dan levy (@danjlevy) August 18, 2020

Levy invited followers to sign up for the course and learn alongside him, providing a link to the course page on the university website.

“From an Indigenous perspective, this course explores key issues facing Indigenous peoples today from a historical and critical perspective highlighting national and local Indigenous-settler relations,” the course description explains.

Levy also said he will be hosting discussions and Q&A’s with the professors of the course, “so we can better understand and dive deeper into the curriculum. Because if you’re anything like me, I was not a good student and I need group support.”

Explaining why he is taking the course, Levy said, “If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that we need to actively relearn history, history that wasn’t taught to us in school to better understand and contextualize our lives and to better support and be of service to each other.”

The first discussion will happen this Sunday, August 23, at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.

Thanks so much, Dan! We're so happy that you're taking this course and sharing your excitement for it with others. People can take this free online class with you by signing up for #UAlberta's Indigenous Canada MOOC at https://t.co/PHm3mfex3y. https://t.co/8k6dIF38o8 — University of Alberta (@UAlberta) August 18, 2020

Levy’s call to take the course was supported on Twitter by a number of Indigenous fans, scholars and organizations.

As an Indigenous woman who has dealt with racism and dismissive people regarding our history, this brings tears of joy and gratitude to my eyes. Thank you for being willing to learn @danjlevy 🖤 https://t.co/KsErzhJQ2Q — CanadianTenderBranson (@CynthiRose) August 18, 2020

I couldn’t love this more!!!! 😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/ipHER5oyCM — Marion Newman – Negye’ga (@missprill) August 18, 2020

Excellent @danjlevy Ekosi Thank you for leading the way. https://t.co/KRdMSdY5G3 — Sheila North – Cree (@TheSheilaNorth) August 18, 2020