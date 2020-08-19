The Voices Of Our City Choir Move ‘AGT’ Judges With Stunning Performance

The Voices of our City Choir moved the “America’s Got Talent” judges with another stunning performance Tuesday.

The homeless choir, who nabbed Terry Crews’ Golden Buzzer, belted out “Stand By Me”, while surrounded by glittering lights.

Guest judge Kenan Thompson, who was filling in for Simon Cowell after his biking accident, said after the performance: “I mean, that was incredible. I don’t know if you get a kick out of making people cry their eyes out, but that’s what you guys do every time you hit the stage.

“We’re just always so moved by what you do. That was amazing, thank you.”

Sofia Vergara added: “I really wish you luck tonight. I hope that the people vote for you. I love what you have done with this choir. It’s unbelievable.

“It brings hope. It brings love so much that we need right now. It makes you have chills every time you guys sing. I really wish you luck.”

Howie Mandel then shared, “Now more than ever we keep saying we’re all in this together. I feel we are all in this together and everybody needs to stand by you. Best of luck. I loved it.”

Find out if the Voices of our City Choir did enough to make it through to the next round of the competition during Wednesday’s results show.