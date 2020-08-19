‘The Crown’ Creator Reveals Reason Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Won’t Be Covered On The Show

“The Crown”‘s creator and showrunner Peter Morgan discusses why the show won’t be covering Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Morgan insists the royals “get so much more interesting with time” so the show won’t touch on Harry, Meghan, and Prince Andrew.

The writer shares, “Meghan and Harry are in the middle of their journey, and I don’t know what their journey is or how it will end. One wishes some happiness, but I’m much more comfortable writing about things that happened at least 20 years ago.

“I sort of have in my head a 20-year rule. That is enough time and enough distance to really understand something, to understand its role, to understand its position, to understand its relevance.

“Often things that appear absolutely wildly important today are instantly forgotten, and other things have a habit of sticking around and proving to be historically very relevant and long-lasting,” he continues.

“I don’t know where in the scheme of things Prince Andrew or indeed Meghan Markle or Harry will ever appear. We won’t know, and you need time to stop something being journalistic. And so I don’t want to write about them because to write about them would instantly make it journalistic.

“And there are plenty of journalists already writing about them. To be a dramatist, I think you need perspective and you need to also allow for the opportunity for metaphor. Once something has a metaphorical possibility, it can then become interesting. It’s quite possible, for example, to tell the story of Harry and Meghan through analogy and metaphor, if that’s what you want to do. Because there’ve been so many examples in the past, whether it’s Wallis Simpson or Edward VII, or whether it’s Diana and Prince Charles.”

Morgan then says, “There have been plenty of opportunities in the past where there have been marital complications. There’ve been wives that have been married into the Royal Family that have felt unwelcome and that they don’t fit in. So there are plenty of stories to tell without telling the story of Harry and Meghan.”

Morgan also talks about meeting with royal aides to brief them on what’s to come in the show.

He says of how they respond and what he hopes to get out of the meetings, “I meet on an entirely informal and impersonal basis with a couple of people who used to work at the palace and who I imagine still have contacts with the palace.

“It ends up as one of those rather ridiculous conversations in which everybody is slightly tiptoeing and saying something other than what they mean, but you’re still finding a way of getting some information out while at the same time everybody has the most important thing, which is deniability.”