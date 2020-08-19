Brandy Says Daughter Sy’rai Saved Her From Decades-Long Battle With Depression

Being a mother can be truly life-changing.

Brandy is on the cover of People, and in the issue she opens up about her decades-long battle with depression and how her daughter Sy’rai saved her.

In 2006, Brandy was involved in a car accident that claimed the life of a 38-year-old woman. That incident, along with a number of failed relationships, led the singer into a deep depression.

“I remember lying in bed super depressed,” she says. “I [told] myself, ‘So, you’re just going to go out like this? That’s wack. You have a daughter. If you can’t do it for yourself, do it for her because this is not the way to leave a mark in her life.'”

She says that her daughter, born in 2002, helped pull her out of that depression.”If Sy’rai wasn’t here, I wouldn’t be either,” she says. “The place that I was in, it just felt like I wasn’t going to make it through.”

Talking about her recent album B7, her first in eight years, in which she gets candid about her emotional and mental health struggles, Brandy says, “I was thinking, Did I go too deep? Did I go too far in what I was singing about? But I didn’t dwell on those thoughts.”

She adds, “I’m in a place now where I can be proud of moving in the right direction.”