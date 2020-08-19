Kelly Clarkson Covers ‘These Boots Are Made For Walkin” On Kellyoke

Kelly Clarkson will have you dancing with her cover of “These Boots Are Made for Walkin'”

Clarkson continues to churn out one hit-worthy cover after another on the “Kellyoke” segment of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”. On Wednesday, the “American Idol” alum delivered a fantastic rendition of “These Boots Are Made for Walkin'” with the help of her house band.

“These Boots Are Made for Walkin'” was originally recorded by Nancy Sinatra, the eldest daughter of singing legend Frank Sinatra. The massive hit topped charts in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, Rhodesia, South Africa, the U.K., and the U.S.

Clarkson has also covered the Beach Boys’ “Kokomo”, Trisha Yearwood’s “Believe Me Baby (I Lied)”, and H.E.R.’s “Focus” among many others since going virtual.