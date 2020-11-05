Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer Film ‘Death On The Nile’ Release Date Delayed

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

“Death on the Nile” had been set to hit theatres on Dec. 18, but that will no longer be happening.

According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, the star-studded sequel to 2017’s “Murder on the Orient Express” has been pushed back indefinitely due to the pandemic, with a new release date not yet announced

Earlier in the year, 20th Century Fox released the tense first trailer for its upcoming mystery-thriller. “Death on the Nile” is based on the Agatha Christie’s 1937 novel of the same name.

Just like “Murder on the Orient Express” — which starred Johnny Depp, Judi Dench, Penelope Cruz, Olivia Colman, Daisy Ridley, and Willem Dafoe — “Death on the Nile” has an equally impressive roster, including Gal Gadot (“Wonder Woman”), Armie Hammer (“Call Me by Your Name”), Annette Bening (“American Beauty”), Ali Fazal (“Victoria & Abdul”), Emma Mackey (“Sex Education”), Rose Leslie (“Game of Thrones”), Russell Brand (“Get Him to the Greek”), Kenneth Branagh (“Henry V”)

Branagh reprises his role as world-renowned Belgian detective and former police officer Hercule Poirot in the new film.

“Death on the Nile” premieres Oct. 23.

