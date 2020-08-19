Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer Try To Escape ‘Death On The Nile’ In Star-Studded Trailer

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

No one can be trusted in the star-studded trailer for “Death on the Nile”.

20th Century Fox released the tense first trailer for its upcoming mystery-thriller on Wednesday. “Death on the Nile” is based on the 1937 novel of the same name by Agatha Christie, and serves as a sequel to 2017’s “Murder on the Orient Express”.

Just like “Murder on the Orient Express”, which starred Johnny Depp, Judi Dench, Penelope Cruz, Olivia Colman, Daisy Ridley, and Willem Dafoe — “Death on the Nile” has an equally impressive roster. Take a look.

Gal Gadot (“Wonder Woman”), Armie Hammer (“Call Me by Your Name”), Annette Bening (“American Beauty”), Ali Fazal (“Victoria & Abdul”), Emma Mackey (“Sex Education”), Rose Leslie (“Game of Thrones”), Russell Brand (“Get Him to the Greek”), Kenneth Branagh (“Henry V”).

Branagh reprises his role as world-renowned Belgian detective and former police officer Hercule Poirot in the new film.

“Death on the Nile” premieres Oct. 23.

