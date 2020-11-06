Speculation About ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Release Date Mounts Following ‘Death On The Nile’ Delay

“Death On The Nile” had been set to hit theatres on Dec. 18, but that will no longer be happening.

According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, the star-studded sequel to 2017’s “Murder On The Orient Express” has been pushed back indefinitely due to the pandemic, with a new release date not yet announced

Along with “Death On The Nile”, the release of the Ryan Reynolds-starring “Free Guy” was also pushed back, leaving “Wonder Woman 1984” and the Tom Hanks western “News of the World” as the only major theatrical releases left on the 2020 calendar.

“Wonder Woman 1984” is currently scheduled for release Christmas Day, after previously being delayed multiple times. It was originally scheduled for release June 5, 2020.

Earlier this week, Deadline reported that theatrical exhibitors have been awaiting a release date change for the DC superhero blockbuster.

“I hear a meeting is underway with studio brass who are deciding what will happen next. This despite all good intentions by Warner Bros. executives to stick to Dec. 25,” the report said.

Earlier in the year, 20th Century Fox released the tense first trailer for its upcoming mystery-thriller. “Death on the Nile” is based on the Agatha Christie’s 1937 novel of the same name.

Just like “Murder on the Orient Express” — which starred Johnny Depp, Judi Dench, Penelope Cruz, Olivia Colman, Daisy Ridley, and Willem Dafoe — “Death on the Nile” has an equally impressive roster, including Gal Gadot (“Wonder Woman”), Armie Hammer (“Call Me by Your Name”), Annette Bening (“American Beauty”), Ali Fazal (“Victoria & Abdul”), Emma Mackey (“Sex Education”), Rose Leslie (“Game of Thrones”), Russell Brand (“Get Him to the Greek”), Kenneth Branagh (“Henry V”)

Branagh reprises his role as world-renowned Belgian detective and former police officer Hercule Poirot in the new film.