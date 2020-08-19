Will Smith Urges Fans To Follow Social Distancing Rules As Cinemas Open In China

Will Smith encouraged movie-goers to follow the social distancing rules in China in a new safety PSA.

Smith welcomed fans back to cinemas as he promoted his film “Bad Boys For Life”.

However, he insisted if people wanted to enjoy the movie, they’d have to follow a strict set of rules in a clip posted by TMZ.

Rules included wearing a mask at all times, social distancing, sticking to your assigned seating, having your temperature checked, no eating or drinking, and no talking.

Smith also shared a hilarious bloopers reel of himself attempting to say “Bad Boys For Life” in Chinese on Instagram earlier this week.

