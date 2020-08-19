Mariah Carey Performs ‘Vision Of Love’ And Announces Rarities Collection Featuring Lauryn Hill Collab

Mariah Carey is giving fans a peek at her archives.

On Wednesday, the iconic singer appeared on “Good Morning America” to announce her new album The Rarities, featuring a collection of deep cuts.

LAMBS REJOICE! We’re talking with the iconic @MariahCarey about her new album #TheRarities coming in October and her new memoir “The Meaning of Mariah Carey” 🦋 #MariahOnGMA pic.twitter.com/XsdbiV7eDT — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 19, 2020

“There are a lot of very personal stories about my childhood, those were difficult but very cathartic as well,” she said. “The cool thing about this project is that there are songs I talk about writing or recording as a little kid that I found in the vault, we are putting this out in the same time, don’t want to give away too many titles but it’s exciting because they merge together in a really organic way”

Among the 15 tracks will be the previously unreleased Lauryn Hill collaboration “Save The Day”.

Out Oct. 2, the album will arrive hot on the heels of Carey’s memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey, which hits bookstores Sept. 29.

This one is for you, my fans. It's to celebrate us, and to thank you for 🤫 years of pure love and support. I am so grateful to you 🐑❤️ THE RARITIES album is out October 2 🦋 Pre-order now: https://t.co/vZ4SBXQ8hg pic.twitter.com/4JRW51QxVq — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 19, 2020

A bonus set of the album will include 17 live recordings from performances at the Tokyo Dome in the ’90s.

Carey also celebrated the big announcement on “GMA” with a performance of her 1990 classic “Vision of Love”.

The singer teased, “I have a new song coming out this Friday I am very excited about. It is something I worked on with my friend Jermaine Dupree, I don’t want to give too much away but it comes out Friday that I am looking forward to and there is a charitable component.”