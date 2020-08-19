Hugh Jackman Reveals His Wolverine Audition Was Just 20 Seconds Long

Hugh Jackman’s original audition for “X-Men” was a no-fuss affair.

The actor was on “The Tonight Show” Tuesday and shared with Jimmy Fallon the story of his 20-second Wolverine audition in the now-iconic franchise.

“When I walked into that room, I was pretty sure that I wasn’t playing the role. It was a weird audition because Dougray Scott had the role and then he got caught up in ‘Mission: Impossible 2’,” he recalled.

“It was like this Hail Mary to begin with, which is probably the best way to do an audition. You’re going in like ‘Eh.'”

Jackman also remembered being driven to the airport after the audition by Kevin Feige who was an assistant on “X-Men” at the time; Feige would go on to become the creative head of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He also recalled a friend in Hollywood telling him that a comic book film like “X-Men” was bound to fail.

“No one understood it was the beginning of, like, Comic-Con was a 50,000-person thing. The internet was really just beginning. No one really understood. What they thought was like, a subculture. Comic books was actually mainstream but no one knew that,” Jackman said.