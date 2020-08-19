‘Glee’ Star Dianna Agron Reportedly Splits With Mumford & Sons’ Winston Marshall After 3 Years Of Marriage

“Glee” star Dianna Agron and her husband, Mumford & Sons musician Winston Marshall, have split after almost four years of marriage, it’s been reported.

Multiple sources confirmed the news to Us Weekly, with one saying: “They have been living separately since last year. [Dianna] is dating.”

The pair kept their relationship on the down-low and weren’t ones to post about one another on social media. They’re said to be still following each other on Instagram.

Agron and Marshall tied the knot on October 15, 2016, with Us Weekly covering it despite the couple never sharing any pics.

The ceremony reportedly took place in Morocco.

An insider said at the time, “He is so thoughtful and flies her family everywhere they go and to see them whenever she wants. He is also so good to her friends.”

