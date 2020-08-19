Bill Murray And Rashida Jones Star In First Trailer For Sofia Coppola’s Father-Daughter Dramedy ‘On The Rocks’

Bill Murray reteams with “Lost In Translation” writer-director Sofia Coppola for the new father-daughter comedy “On The Rocks” with Rashida Jones.

Coming to AppleTV+, the movie features Murray as Felix, the playboy father of Jones’ 39-year-old Laura, a wife and mother who feels her life is stuck in a rut while she suspects her husband Dean (Marlon Wayans) might be cheating on her with a new co-worker. Together, father and daughter trail Dean through New York’s hotspots, giving them a deeper understanding of their own relationship.

The film marks the third time Murray has worked with Coppola, who also directed him in “A Very Murray Christmas”.

“On The Rocks” will debut on AppleTV+ in October.