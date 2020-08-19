Lili Reinhart Reveals ‘Riverdale’ Narrative Will Jump Seven Years In Time For Season 5

“Riverdale” is going to the future.

On Tuesday, star Lili Reinhart appeared on “The Tonight Show” and gave more detail about the time jump fans are anticipating with the start of season 5.

“So, we’re taking the first few episodes [back] to finish season 4, technically, and then season 5 we’re actually doing a, I believe, seven-year time jump into the future,” Reinhart told Jimmy Fallon “We’re not going to be teenagers anymore.

“I’m really psyched about it. I think it will be nice to play an adult. But I also really appreciate that Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa] our showrunner was like, ‘Yeah, let’s revamp.’ We’re not just stuck in high school for seven seasons.”

Reinhart also pointed out that the cast and crew will have to complete episodes that started shooting before the coronavirus lockdown.

“When we go back, we have to finish three days of one episode that we were filming in March,” she said.

“So we’re all going to be significantly tanner. Maybe I’ve gained weight during quarantine, so I’ll look a little different,” Reinhart joked. “I feel like it will be very easy to tell when was in March, when we filmed in September.”