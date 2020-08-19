Lou Dobbs Goes Viral After Scolding Staffer Without Realizing He Was Live On-Air

Someone clearly forgot to tell Lou Dobbs he was live.
On Tuesday’s episode of “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on Fox News, the anchor came back from commercials with an awkward on-air moment.
RELATED: Ukrainian News Anchor Loses A Tooth Live On The Air — And Keeps On Broadcasting
For a few seconds, Dobbs stared into the camera, and then scolded someone on the set, telling them angrily, “Don’t do that, anymore.”
A moment later, he appeared to realize he was live on TV and transitioned into introducing an interview guest.
RELATED: CNN Reporter Threatened With Knife And Mugged On Air
The clip, unsurprisingly, went viral.
Looks like someone got in trouble pic.twitter.com/mAEAENlju0
— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) August 18, 2020
Lou Dobbs is a dystopian villain
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) August 18, 2020
"Don't do that. Anymore." pic.twitter.com/n0YN7BJhJB
— David Gura (@davidgura) August 18, 2020