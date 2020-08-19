Lou Dobbs Goes Viral After Scolding Staffer Without Realizing He Was Live On-Air

Someone clearly forgot to tell Lou Dobbs he was live.

On Tuesday’s episode of “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on Fox News, the anchor came back from commercials with an awkward on-air moment.

For a few seconds, Dobbs stared into the camera, and then scolded someone on the set, telling them angrily, “Don’t do that, anymore.”

A moment later, he appeared to realize he was live on TV and transitioned into introducing an interview guest.

The clip, unsurprisingly, went viral.

Looks like someone got in trouble pic.twitter.com/mAEAENlju0 — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) August 18, 2020