‘American Idol’ Cast Set To Return For Season 19, Bobby Bones’ Future In Doubt

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
“American Idol” will return for its fourth season on ABC mostly unscathed.

Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie are all expected to return, per Deadline. Host Ryan Seacrest is also coming back. The only future in doubt is that of in-house mentor Bobby Bones, who recently teamed with Nat Geo for a travelogue titled, “Breaking Bobby Bones”.

“Katy, Lionel, and Luke are fun, astute, and really know how to spot talent,” said showrunner Trish Kinane. “Their chemistry is undeniable, and we are delighted that they, along with host Ryan Seacrest, are returning to find the next superstar…”

The new season of “American Idol” will ditch the tour bus and instead turn to digital when searching for talent. These new remote auditions are in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Season 19 of “American Idol” will air in 2021.

