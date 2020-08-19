Meghan Markle To Make Special Appearance At Virtual Summit To Encourage People To Vote In U.S. Presidential Election

Meghan Markle has been announced as a surprise guest for the upcoming virtual When We All Vote summit.

Meghan will make an appearance at Thursday’s event alongside Glamour editor-in-chief Samantha Barry, Yvette Nicole Brown, Valerie Jarrett, and DJ Diamond Kuts.

The When All Women Vote couch party will “commemorate the centennial of the 19th Amendment” and encourage people to vote in the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

The event will “celebrate the women of colour who have fought to make the promise of the 19th Amendment a reality for ALL women and highlight the need to expand voting rights for marginalized communities,” a description on the website reads.

It will kick off at 5 p.m. ET, with training on how to text votes using the texting tool, OutVote.

For more information on how to take part click here.

Meghan’s latest appearance comes after she took the interviewer chair for a chat with co-founder and CEO of The 19th*, Emily Ramshaw last week.

The discussion ranged from why Ramshaw wanted to start The 19th* to the desire to see more women and people of colour in the news.

She also revealed the reason she’ll be voting in a Marie Claire feature.

The Duchess of Sussex shared, “I know what it’s like to have a voice, and also what it’s like to feel voiceless. I also know that so many men and women have put their lives on the line for us to be heard. And that opportunity, that fundamental right, is in our ability to exercise our right to vote and to make all of our voices heard.”