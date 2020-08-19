Joseph Gordon-Levitt Wants To See More Paternity Leave: I ‘Feel Really Lucky That I Got To Do That’

Joseph Gordon-Levitt cannot overstate how valuable paternity leave is.

Gordon-Levitt, 39, expressed the value of fathers spending time with their young children when visiting “The Late Late Show With James Corden”. The “500 Days of Summer” actor has taken the last few years off to spend time with his two sons.

“I just felt really lucky I got to do that,” said Gordon-Levitt. “There are some parts of the world that give a lot of paternity leave, where the government thinks it’s so important that dad gets to spend time their babies that there’s government-paid paternity leave.”

“Don’t call it a comeback,” said the self-diagnosed “workaholic” of his return to the entertainment industry. Speaking of entertainment, Gordon-Levitt also showed off his musical talents in a drum-off against “The Late Late Show” drummer Guillermo Brown.

Gordon-Levitt and his wife, Tasha McCauley, welcomed their first son in August 2015, and their second son in June 2017.

Gordon-Levitt recently premiered “Project Power” on Netflix.