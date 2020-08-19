Brad Pitt’s Rep Denies Reports Actor Is Set To Star In A Movie With Harry Styles

By Becca Longmire.

Getty

Fans got their hopes up on Wednesday after a rumour that Brad Pitt and Harry Styles were set to star in a movie together did the rounds online.

However, Pitt’s rep tells ET Canada the story is “false.” Sources close to Styles also tell Vanity Fair the rumours aren’t true.

Reports emerged suggesting Pitt and Styles had both been cast in a flick called “Faster, Cheaper, Better”. Styles previously starred in the critically-acclaimed movie “Dunkirk”.

RELATED: Listen To Harry Styles Read You A Calming Bedtime Story

According to Vértice Cine, a Latin American and European movie distributor, the film would “deal with the great and inevitable changes that are coming in the trucking industry.”

“The film spans 20 years in multiple locations with intertwined stories of countless characters including: a union boss, a young businessman, an inland farm manager, and a tech millionaire whose lives are cut short when the automation and artificial intelligence transform the world as we know it. In the end, everyone must face the meaning of being human,” the synopsis continued, according to Capital FM.

RELATED: Liam Payne Fakes FaceTime Call With Harry Styles On TikTok Leading Fans To Speculate A One Direction Reunion

See some of the reaction to the rumoured movie below.

Click to View Gallery

The Many Styles Of Harry
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP