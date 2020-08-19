Galen Gering To Return To ‘Days Of Our Lives’

Galen Gering will return to the upcoming season of Global’s “Days Of Our Lives”, despite his expected departure.

According to E! News, Gering, who plays Rafe Hernandez, was supposed to bid farewell to Salem at the end of August but NBC has officially renewed his contract.

The actor has been part of the show since 2008.

One familiar face that won’t be returning to “DOOL” is Kristian Alfonso, who plays Hernandez’s wife Hope Williams Brady on the series, as she announced her exit last month.

“I feel blessed and honoured to have been invited into people’s homes for over three decades,” she said in a statement. “However, it is now time for me to write my next chapter.”

“DOOL” is set to resume production on August 31 after filming had shut down amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Days Of Our Lives” airs weekdays at 1 p.m. ET on Global.