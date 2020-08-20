Drew Barrymore Puts Her Spice Tolerance To The Test On ‘Hot Ones’

Drew Barrymore saw whether she can take the heat.

The actress and host of Global’s upcoming “The Drew Barrymore Show” is on the new episode of First We Feast’s series “Hot Ones”, answering questions while chowing down on hot wings.

In the episode, Barrymore talks about stealing her grandfather’s body from the morgue for one last party, adding that she hopes her friends do the same for her one day.

She also talks about the gruelling 40-mile survivor hike she had to take before shooting “Charlie’s Angels” and dishes on her on-screen chemistry with Adam Sandler.

“There aren’t a ton of men who have this sort of ‘clean-cut, good person’ thing that guys are really into and girls love, and they’re awesome comedians,” she says of Sandler. “He hit every mark for me.”

She adds, “I can’t sit on this anymore. I love you!”

As the episode goes on and the wings get hotter, Barrymore does have some trouble, but she makes it to The Last Dab, pouring a little too much on, and makes it through no problem.