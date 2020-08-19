Drew Barrymore To Put Her Spice Tolerance To The Test On ‘Hot Ones’

Drew Barrymore is about to see if she can take the heat.

The actress and host of Global’s upcoming “The Drew Barrymore Show” is set to appear on First We Feast’s series “Hot Ones”, where she will answer questions while chowing down on hot wings.

In the episode, Barrymore talks about stealing her grandfather’s body from the morgue for one last party, adding that she hopes her friends do the same for her one day.

She also talks about the gruelling 40-mile survivor hike she had to take before shooting “Charlie’s Angels”, and dishes on her on-screen chemistry with Adam Sandler.

Barrymore’s episode of “Hot Ones” premieres Thursday, August 20, at 11 a.m. ET on the First We Feast YouTube channel.