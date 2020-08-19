Vincent Marcus Wows With Impressions Of Iconic Rappers On ‘AGT’

Nursery rhymes just got a hip-hop lift on “America’s Got Talent”.

On Tuesday’s episode, Vincent Marcus took the stage with a collection of rapper impressions, but with a childhood twist.

Using the lyrics to children’s classics like “Humpty Dumpty” and “Jack and Jill”, Marcus performed them in the style of rappers like Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Lil Nas X, DaBaby and Eminem.

Marcus first gained a huge following on Vine, where he did impressions of various artists, netting him an impressive 3.1 million followers before the site shut down.