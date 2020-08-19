Luke Combs Announces Deluxe Album ‘What You See Isn’t Always What You Get’

Luke Combs is not waiting to release new music.

On Wednesday, the “Beer Never Broke My Heart” singer announced a deluxe version of his 2019 record What You See Is What You Get, set to arrive Oct. 23.

What You See Ain’t Always What You Get will include five new songs added to the 18-song project.

His already-released hits on the platinum-certified album include “Even Though I’m Leaving”, “Does to Me”, “Lovin’ on You”, “1, 2 Many,” and many more.

After its release in November 2019, What You See Is What You Get dominated all the charts, debuting at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart as well as Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart. The album also enjoyed the largest streaming week ever for a country album.

Additional details on the new tracks will be announced soon.