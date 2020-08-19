‘Stranger Things’ Creators Say COVID-19 Pandemic Allowed Them To ‘Figure Out What Is Best For The Show’

The Duffer Brothers have found a silver lining to the COVID-19 pandemic when it comes to “Stranger Things”.

Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, the creators of Netflix’s hit series, caught up with The Hollywood Reporter to tease the show’s eventual conclusion. The creators say the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic has allowed them time to really think about “Stranger Things”.

“We know what the end is, and we know when it is,” Ross said. “[The pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story.”

“For the first time,” Matt added. “We have all the scripts written and we’re able to look at it as a whole piece and make adjustments.”

Regarding when the series will return to production, Ross said the ongoing pandemic “will dictate when we go back.”

Not much is known about season four of “Stranger Things”, except that it will not be the last and the premiere episode will be titled, “Chapter One: The Hellfire Club”.

Viewers were left with the kids of Hawkins spending the summer of 1985 fighting the supernatural in Season 3.

As for Season 4, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the priority is the safety of the cast and crew, and Ross Duffer said