True Story About The World’s ‘Most Insanely Dangerous Amusement Park’ Is Revealed In ‘Class Action Park’ Trailer

HBO Max has unveiled the new trailer for the upcoming documentary “Class Action Park”.

The doc goes into detail about “the world’s most insanely dangerous amusement park,” with the park, which was located in Vernon, New Jersey, seeing numerous people die and get injured. It was open between 1978 and 1996.

“Class Action Park“ reveals the truth about Action Park; widely regarded as the world’s most dangerous amusement park and a staple of growing up in the New York/New Jersey area in the ’80s and ’90s,” according to HBO Max. “For the first time, fans new and old will be able to experience firsthand the insanity of this dangerous water park via real-life footage and testimonials.”

A synopsis continues, “‘Class Action Park’ is the first-ever feature-length documentary to explore the legend, legacy, and truth behind a place that long ago entered the realm of myth.”

“To some, New Jersey’s infamous Action Park was the most spectacularly fun amusement park on Earth: A place where unruly 1980s teenagers were given free rein to go gonzo on strange contraptions that seemed to violate the laws of common sense (and perhaps physics). To others, it was an ill-conceived death trap. One thing is sure: It’s the type of place that will never exist again,” Uproxx reports.

“Class Action Park” launches August 27 on HBO Max.