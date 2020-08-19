‘Jurassic World’ Production In Malta Halted Following Outbreak Of COVID-19 On The Island

Following an outbreak of COVID-19 on the island of Malta, shooting on “Jurassic World: Dominion” has been put on hold.

According to Deadline, stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Sam Neill will be among those no longer travelling to the country.

Four crew members have tested positive for COVID-19 since being on the island and they all are now self-isolating.

“’Jurassic World: Dominion’ will have a significant presence in Malta with a second unit crew shooting there from the end of August through to September,” Universal Pictures said in a statement. “Working with an abundance of caution as we have done throughout this production, first unit will no longer shoot in Malta to keep our presence on the ground to a minimum. We’d like to thank the Maltese Government and Film Commission for all their support and we look forward to a successful shoot in this beautiful country.”

There are reportedly around 600 active cases in Malta.