NSFW: Megan Thee Stallion Shares Explicit Photo Of Gunshot Wound, Deletes It Shortly After

Megan Thee Stallion is posting graphic evidence of the bullet wound she received in the back of her heel.

The “WAP” rapper clapped back at those claiming her alleged shooting was a hoax. She posted a graphic image of her stitched up and torn up heel from a hospital bed. Megan deleted the Instagram post a short while later.

“Lol what I have learned about [the] majority of the people on social media is y’all like to hear bad news before good news, a lie spreads quicker than the truth, and y’all really be believing the s**t Y’ALL makeup,” she wrote. “I got hit at the back of my feet because when I got shot I was WALKING AWAY FACING THE BACK. Why would I lie about getting shot?”

“Why are y’all so upset that I don’t wanna be in the bed sad? Why y’all upset that I can walk? I got my stitches out my feet like two-weeks-ago and I was ready to go celebrate ‘WAP’ going number one,” she added. “I usually don’t address internet bulls**t but y’all people are so sick! God was really watching over me and I’m healing so well! Sorry, I’m not as sad and miserable as a lot of y’all…”

Details of the alleged shooting are unclear but some facts are known. It took place in the early hours of July 12 in Los Angeles. Megan, fellow rapper Torey Lanez, and another woman were pulled over by police after reports of gunfire outside a party. Lanez, who Megan was reportedly dating, was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon.

