Chrishell Stause Shuts Down ‘Selling Sunset’ Co-Star Christine Quinn’s ‘Victim Mentality’ Comments

Chrishell Stause and Christine Quinn are at it again.

The “Selling Sunset” co-stars haven’t exactly seen eye-to-eye since season one of the hit Netflix reality show, but now things are heating up off-screen.

After Quinn said Stause has a “victim mentality” during an appearance on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, 39-year-old Stause hit back on Instagram.

“She kind of has and always has had this, like, victim mentality,” Quinn said during her interview. “She’s always the victim of something. And I don’t know why she feels that way. I wish she didn’t.”

“I am a victor of many things and thriving,” Stause wrote. “I can’t wait for you to get there so you can stop with this nonsense.”

Photo: Instagram

Quinn also addressed Stause’s very public divorce from “This Is Us” actor Justin Hartley during the interview.

“I think what she was honestly mad about was the fact that, you know, she’s trying to, you know, have this portrayal of, you know, Justin Hartley being such a bad guy and just walking out on her,” Quinn said. “But, you know, I don’t know. I mean, I know only, like, I’ve met him and he was nice to me, and that’s what the interviewer asked me and that’s what I was going off of. So, I thought maybe she got mad that I was saying, he’s a nice guy.”

Season three of “Selling Sunset” is streaming now on Netflix.