Kris Jenner Sells Her Mansion Across The Street From Kim Kardashian And Kanye West For $15 Million

Kris Jenner is no longer going to be close neighbours with her daughter, Kim Kardashian West, and her son-in-law, Kanye West. Kris just sold her mansion in Hidden Hills, California, for $15 million.

Variety reports that the 64-year-old momager unexpectedly sold her 6-bedroom, 8-bathroom mansion in an all-cash deal, though she never publicly put up the house for sale. Kris does have a connection to the buyer of her home. Katharina Harf — the youngest daughter of Peter Harf, chairman and CEO of massive beauty company Coty, Inc. — bought the home. In November, Coty acquired 51 percent of her youngest daughter Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics for a whopping $600 million.

Kris’ just-sold home sits across the street from Kim and Kanye’s famous digs in Hidden Hills. Back in December 2017, People reported that she bought the home — which includes a theater and a gym — for $9,925,000.

Meanwhile, last February, both Kylie and Kris let Architectural Digest into their stunning Hidden Hills mansions. Watch the video below.

