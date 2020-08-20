‘The Batman’ Director Matt Reeves Shares Official Logo And Poster Ahead Of Production Resuming In September

“The Batman” is finally ready to take flight once more.

After shutting down production in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, Variety reports that the highly anticipated superhero film starring Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight is set to resume production in early September.

RELATED: Colin Farrell Talks Filming ‘The Batman’, ‘It Feels Original And Fun’

On Thursday, following the news, director Matt Reeves shared the official logo for the film, along with the post for the movie’s appearance at the upcoming DC FanDome fan event on August 22.

Excited to share the very first look at our official #TheBatman logo, and some very cool additional #DCFanDome artwork by the amazing @jimlee — see more of #TheBatman at the #DCFanDome global event in the Hall of Heroes this Saturday, 8/22! #TheBatman #DCFanDome #ForTheFans pic.twitter.com/ApfngNbyor — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) August 20, 2020

Production on the film will take place at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in the England, where the film had previously been shooting.

Before the shutdown, “The Batman” had been roughly seven weeks into shooting.

Pattinson has remained in London during the shutdown, with other cast and crew either staying in the United Kingdom or getting ready to make their way back to resume.

RELATED: Robert Pattinson Tried To Trick Christopher Nolan While Filming ‘Tenet’ So He Could Audition For ‘Batman’

Along with Pattinson, the film also stars Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell.

Originally scheduled for release June 2021, “The Batman” and will now hit theatres on Oct. 1, 2021.