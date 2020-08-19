Brittany Aldean Builds A Little Castle In Her Daughter Navy’s Nursery

Brittany Aldean and Jason Aldean’s daughter, Navy, is getting the royal treatment.

RELATED: Jason Aldean Debuts Music Video For ‘Got What I Got’

Aldean posted photos of Navy’s new nursery, which boasts a gold crib and an interactive miniature castle. Aldean showed off the updated nursery in Instagram photos posted on Tuesday. The cream-coloured room features a great window view and curtains around the crib.

“The other half of baby girl’s nursery,” Aldean captioned the post. She shared other photos of the nursery in late July.



Earlier this month, Aldean shared photos of their son, Memphis’, nautical-themed room. The remarkable room features a ship-shaped bed with a bridge overtop. Do not sleep on the “Jaws”-inspired shark-shaped chairs.

RELATED: Jason Aldean’s Son Has Sweet Response To Candy Challenge

Brittany and Jason welcomed Memphis Aldean Williams, 2, in 2017 and Navy Rome Williams, 1, in 2019. Jason is also father to Keeley Williams, 17, and Kendyl Williams, 12, from his previous relationship with Jessica Aldean.