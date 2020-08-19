Cole Sprouse Confirms He And Lili Reinhart Split In March: ‘I Wish Her Nothing But The Utmost Love And Happiness Moving Forward’

Cole Sprouse is opening up about his split from Lili Reinhart for the first time.
In a new Instagram post on Wednesday, the “Riverdale” star candidly revealed that he and Reinhart officially broke up in March 2020.
“Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March. What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love,” his post read.
Sprouse continued: “I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter.”
However, it looks like there’s no bad blood between the exes as he ended his message by showing support for the 23-year-old’s new movie “Chemical Hearts”.
“Also her movie comes out soon! I’m sure she’s just as incredible in it as everything else she does,” he said.
His statement comes just one day after Reinhart slammed a “clickbait” story for taking her comments from a recent interview out of context.
I would never speak so candidly about something as personal as a breakup. That’s incredibly private. I was addressing my depression.
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) August 18, 2020
Sprouse and Reinhart initially sparked breakup rumours back in May.